India News | Rajasthan: Army Commander Sapta Shakti Reviews Operational Preparedness at Key Military Stations

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI): Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command, conducted a detailed review of operational preparedness at military stations in Bathinda, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner on Friday.

The visit aimed to assess training activities, operational logistics, and administrative functions of the Chetak Corps.

Also Read | FSSAI Bans Metallic Pins and Wires in Food Packaging Immediately Over Consumer Safety Risks.

As a part of the review of operational preparedness of various formations under Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, visited Bathinda, Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner Military Station.

He was briefed on the operational preparedness, training activities, operational logistics and administrative aspects of the Chetak Corps.

Also Read | WBJEE Result 2026 Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Rank Card Details and Participating Colleges.

The Army Commander visited the formations and training facilities in the station and appreciated the high commitment and professionalism of all ranks. He stressed the need for task-oriented and realistic training and validation, with a focus on empowering the units with cutting-edge technologies.

He accentuated that all ranks must keep themselves abreast with the latest trends and technological advancements, emerging cyber threats and be able to act as first responders to any threat, online or offline.

Finally, the Army Commander appreciated all ranks for their dedication, hard work and zeal. He exhorted everyone to continue serving with the same enthusiasm and dedication in the future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)