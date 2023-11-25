Voters queue up to cast their votes in various constituencies of Rajasthan. (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): Long queues marked the commencement of the Rajasthan state assembly elections on Saturday as voters turned out in large numbers across 199 out of 200 assembly seats from 7 am. The polling stations witnessed a significant turnout in various constituencies, including Jaipur, Kota South, Kisamidesar of Bikaner East, and Jhotwara in Jaipur.

BJP MP Subhash Chandra Baheria and his wife Ranjana Baheria were seen arriving at a polling booth in Bhilwara on a two-wheeler to cast their votes.

In Jodhpur, those who had exercised their franchise said that it is very important to cast our vote for the development of the country.

One voter said that "people should come and vote as this is the only festival where our wishes are taken into consideration and not the other way around."

In a display of determination, a voter on a wheelchair was assisted by her family to cast her vote at a polling station in Sardarpura, Jodhpur.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections. The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

Many rebel candidates of BJP and Congress withdrew their names after persuasion. But still, around 45 rebel candidates from both parties are in the fray. These also include MLAs, former MLAs and party officials.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.BJP and Congress are engaged in an intense fight with both parties seeking to outdo each other in terms of poll promises.

The role of smaller parties is also crucial. BSP has won seats in the state. Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray. The smaller parties include the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Adivasi Party, CPI-M, Jannayak Janata Party and Azad Samaj Party.

Violence against women, paper leak scam, farmers' suicides are some of the key issues that were highlighted by the opposition BJP to strike against the ruling Congress. CM Gehlot has reaffirmed that Congress will return to power, putting an end to the three-decade-old alternating government trend in the western state. (ANI)

