Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Bharat Adivasi Party's (BAP) national president Mohanlal Roat on Thursday released the first list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023. BAP severed all ties with the BTP (Bhartiya Tribal Party) after internal strife in the party over supporting Congress during a political crisis in 2020.

According to the list released by BAP, MLA Rajkumar Roat will be contesting from Chaurasi of Dungarpur, Umesh Meena has been fielded from Aspur, Megharam Garasia from Pindwara seat of Sirohi, Vinod Kumar Meena from Kherwara of Udaipur district, Amit Kumar Kharadi from Udaipur Rural, Jitesh Kumar Meena from Salumber, Ashok Kumar from Ghatol of Banswara. Faujilal Meena from Ninama, Badi Sadri of Chittorgarh, Mangilal Meena from Pratapgarh and Thawarchand Meena from Dhariyawad.

The biggest name in this list of BAP is of Chaurasi MLA Rajkumar Roat. He became a part of the assembly for the first time after winning from BTP in the 2018 assembly elections. Along with him, Ramprasad Dindor also became Sagwara MLA, although his name has not been mentioned in the first list of candidates released by BAP.

After the Pratapgarh by-election, both the BTP MLAs, Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad Dindor walked away from the party. Six months ago, both the MLAs formed a new party, BAP.

Umesh Damor, who was the BTP candidate last time from the Aspur Assembly seat has been given the nod again.

Rajasthan is one of the five states to go to polls later this year. The Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled for November 25 and the result will be announced on December 3. In the 2018 State Assembly elections, the Congress Party won the polls by winning 100 seats and Ashok Gehlot became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (ANI)

