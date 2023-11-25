Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): The national spokesperson of Congress and candidate from the Udaipur Assembly seat, Professor Gourav Vallabh, casted his vote at the polling booth located at St Mary's School in the city as polling is underway across Rajasthan.

Earlier, Gourav Vallabh visited the historical Jagdish temple, where he took the blessings of Lord Jagadish and then he reached the polling booth.

Gourav Vallabh said, "This time the voters of Udaipur city will vote for building a new Udaipur. I am fully confident that, along with the formation of Congress government in the state, Congress will win in Udaipur as well. God is with us and the 2,44,000 plus voters of Udaipur are with us. Our slogan is 'Udaipur first' whether it is employment of youth, increasing the footfall of tourists, or strengthening the mining industry. Our priority is providing clean drinking water to every household."

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections. The ruling Congress is eyeing another term, while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. The high-voltage election campaign wrapped up in Rajasthan on Thursday.1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed, he added.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

