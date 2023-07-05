Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly will meet again on July 14 and President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to address it.

The eighth session of the current assembly was held up to March 21. After a break, it has been reconvened, an official statement said.

Also Read | Haryana: 12 Sitting MLAs, Former Municipality Chairman Join Congress in Presence of Opposition Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

An official of the assembly secretariat said an invitation has been sent to President Murmu on behalf of the assembly.

The official program of Murmu's visit will be released from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, he added.

Also Read | NCP Split: Ajit Pawar Pushes Uncle Sharad Pawar To ‘Retire and Live 100 Years’, Asks NCP Chief To Stop Being Adamant and Mentor Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)