Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) A Rajasthan BJP delegation met National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma here on Wednesday and handed over to her a memorandum highlighting the alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against women in the state.

State BJP unit chief Satish Poonia, who led the delegation, gave detailed information to Sharma about the incidents of atrocities against women in Rajasthan. The delegation thanked her for taking out time to come to Jaipur to take stock of the situation, the party said.

Under the misrule of the Gehlot government, Rajasthan has become the capital of crime and the BJP, as the main opposition party, is concerned, Poonia told reporters.

He claimed that the crimes against SC women are also on a rise in the state.

The BJP urged the NCW chairperson to take cognisance of the situation in Rajasthan and provide justice to the women of the state, he added.

Poonia said the BJP has raised its voice against crimes against women both inside the state assembly and outside.

