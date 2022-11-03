Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): After a video of pigs licking soiled utensils outside a subsidised food centre set up by the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has gone viral, Bharatiya Janata Party termed the incident as "disgusting and humiliating" and demanded a probe into the matter.

In the viral video, it was seen that pigs were licking utensils used to serve the food to poor.

The footage was of "Indira Rasoi Yojana" recorded in front of MSJ College in Bharatpur, which was being run by an institution named Mother Teresa.

At the "Indira Rasoi Yojana", people are served food for Rs 8.

The programme was introduced under the resolution "Koi Bhukha Nahi Soyega" (none would sleep on an empty stomach).

The images emerged weeks after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged all public officials to eat at the Indira Rasoi canteens at least once a month, stating that doing so would strengthen their bonds with the people.

After the video went viral, the Bharatpur municipality official said some irregularities were found, and the organisation's contract had been cancelled.

"We found irregularities and the organisation's contract was cancelled. Teams formed to probe the matter," said Akhilesh Pipal, Municipal Commissioner, Bharatpur Nagar Nigam.

There is a budget of 100 crores for Indira Rasoi. There are 25 Indira Rasoi in Bharatpur only.

Meanwhile, BJP has described it as "disgusting" and "humiliating.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted the video on his Twitter account and demanded an enquiry into the matter.

"A video from Bharatpur in Rajasthan put out by many media organisations shows the reality of Congress' schemes meant for the poor! Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic and disgusting but it is humiliating! Enquiry is a must," Poonawall tweeted. (ANI)

