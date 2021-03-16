Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) BJP MLA Madan Dilawar was on Tuesday suspended from the Rajasthan Assembly for seven days following a ruckus in the House when his party demanded a debate over alleged phone tapping by the Congress government.

The move came as Dilawar approached Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, who was speaking on demands for grants for education, art and culture, after interrupting him.

This happened when BJP MLAs were protesting in the Well of the House for a debate on the alleged phone tapping.

Lodha objected to Dilawar's behaviour, following which Speaker C P Joshi warned the BJP MLA. As Dilawar did not pay any heed to him, Joshi asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal to bring a proposal to suspend the legislator.

Dhariwal moved a proposal to suspend Dilawar from the proceedings of the House for seven days which was passed by voice vote.

BJP MLAs protesting in the Well of the House formed a human chain around Dilawar to stop him from being escorted out by marshals.

The Speaker then adjourned the House for 30 minutes. It was the fourth adjournment of the day.

BJP MLAs are demanding a debate on the alleged phone tapping issue. Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf had moved adjournment motions on the issue but the Speaker rejected them.

The BJP had on Monday called for the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on moral grounds after his government said in a reply to a question in the state Assembly that it taps phones in the interest of public safety and order.

Though the reply of the government did not specify whose phones were tapped, the BJP linked it to the phone tapping controversy that erupted during the political crisis created by the rebellion of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against the leadership of CM Gehlot last year.

