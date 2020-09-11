Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum of demands, including farmer loan waiver and electricity bill waiver, to all district collectors in the state, a party spokesperson said.

The BJP state chief spokesperson, Ramlal Sharma, said the party gave memorandum on various demands, including full farmer loan waiver, four-month electricity bill waiver and refund of increased power tariff among others to district collectors.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denies Amending Domestic Laws For Allowing Indian Lawyers to Represent Former Indian Navy Officer.

Sharma in a statement said the Congress government did not fulfil the promises on the basis of which it came into power in the state.

"The government did not fulfil a single promise. Amid the battle with coronavirus, the government increased power tariff. Law and order situation has deteriorated. There is lawlessness in the state. The government did not even stand true on unemployment allowance and scholarship for youths," he said. PTI AG

Also Read | Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Projects in His Lok Sabha Constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)