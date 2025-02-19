Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Monday said that the State Budget 2025 will be "historic" and include "several gifts" for the people. She assured that all announcements will be implemented.

"A really good and historic Budget is going to be presented. There are going to be several gifts for the people of the state. These won't be just announcements, we will implement whatever we announce. It will be an all-inclusive Budget," Diya Kumari said.

Diya Kumari will present the second Budget of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led State Government in the Rajasthan Assembly today.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa lauded Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's previous Budget, calling it "inclusive of all sections and sectors" and aimed at the state's upliftment.

He further mentioned that today's budget will also focus on uplifting the state and all sections of society.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa said, "When the first Budget of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma was presented, it was inclusive of all sections and sectors. It was for the upliftment of Rajasthan. Within 6 months today, it can be seen implemented up to 90%...Today's Budget will also be for the upliftment of the state and include all sections. It will be for a developed Rajasthan as per the idea of PM Modi."

Meanwhile, on February 16, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting at the chief minister's residence on Sunday to review the development work in Jaipur.

During the review meeting, CM Sharma directed all the District Collectors of the Jaipur division to send a report of the pending cases regarding the announcements of the previous Budget year 2024-25 within three days.

He said that the District Collectors will be responsible for implementing Budget-related announcements, and in this regard, the problems should be resolved by conducting a spot inspection. CM directed the officials to issue all the necessary approvals by the end of February after conducting a technical examination of the pending cases.

In the meeting, the District Collectors also suggested other points, including drinking water, electricity, roads, health, education, tourism, and transport facilities for the upcoming Budget 2025-26. In this regard, the Chief Minister directed that the District Collector inspect the spot and determine the priority of these works based on the prescribed parameters and utility.(ANI)

