Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the state's Budget 2025 in the Assembly, making several major announcements across various sectors.

In the irrigation sector, Diya Kumari announced that 4 lakh farmers would benefit from new initiatives. The state has already commenced work worth Rs9,400 crore under the Ram Jal Setu Link Project (PK-ERCP), while tenders worth Rs12,400 crore have been finalized, and approvals for projects worth Rs12,807 crore have been granted.

Under this scheme, additional work worth Rs9,300 crore will be undertaken. The government also announced the establishment of the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation by upgrading the ERCP Corporation, which will oversee Rs4,000 crore worth of projects.

Furthermore, Rs1,250 crore will be spent on drip and sprinkler irrigation systems covering 3.5 lakh hectares, while 50,000 new ponds will be constructed. A subsidy of Rs900 crore has been allocated for a 20,000 km irrigation pipeline project.

In the power sector, the Deputy CM announced that 5 lakh new domestic household electricity connections and 5,000 new agriculture-related connections would be provided.

On the infrastructure front, she declared the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) from Jaipur and the construction of nine new greenfield expressways. Additionally, ring roads will be developed in 15 cities.

The Minister also announced the recruitment of 1050 new technical positions.

For governance reforms, the government will set up Jan Sunwai Kendras in every assembly constituency to address public grievances.

Atal Gyan Kendras will be established in panchayats, starting with those with a population of over 3,000. A new Ambedkar Institute of Constitutional Studies and Research will be set up under Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University. MLA Jan Sunwai Kendra will be established in every Vidhan Sabha with Rs 10 lakh to solve the problems of the public. Also, each MLA will be provided with a laptop.

The budget also included provisions for Agniveers, who will receive reservations in police, jail, forest, and fire services. Additionally, Rs1,000 crores have been allocated for the development of eight new districts. The salaries of representatives in panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies will be increased by 10%. (ANI)

