Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of the presentation of the Rajasthan Budget, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully on Wednesday expressed hope for a "good Budget" while raising concerns over the implementation of previous announcements. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra also targeted the BJP-led state government, citing internal conflicts and unfulfilled promises from the previous Budget.

,"Budget is very important for the state. The State Budget will be presented today. I hope this will be a good Budget in the interest of the state and aimed towards the prosperity of youth, women, farmers and the state. The tax burden was imposed on the people of Rajasthan last time; it should be brought down. Provisions should be made for announcements that the Govt has already made...50% of the announcements in the last Budget have not been implemented. So, this should not happen. I hope this time, there will be a good Budget in the interest of the state," Jully said.

While Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "...The internal conflict in the BJP is at its peak. A minister was served a show-cause notice on grounds of indiscipline, and he, in turn, is levelling allegations that the CM is tapping his phone...There are several state-related issues...English medium schools are being shut down...So, I think we will oppose this (in Assembly)...Over 70% of the announcements in the last Budget are incomplete...It wasn't a good Budget... So, let's see...Their internal tussle is not good for the state..,"

Meanwhile, Diya Kumari arrived at the assembly to present the second Budget of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led State Government in the Rajasthan Assembly.

On February 16, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting at the chief minister's residence on Sunday to review the development work in Jaipur.

During the review meeting, CM Sharma directed all the District Collectors of the Jaipur division to send a report of the pending cases regarding the announcements of the previous Budget year 2024-25 within three days.

He said that the District Collectors will be responsible for implementing Budget-related announcements, and in this regard, the problems should be resolved by conducting a spot inspection. CM directed the officials to issue all the necessary approvals by the end of February after conducting a technical examination of the pending cases.

In the meeting, the District Collectors also suggested other points, including drinking water, electricity, roads, health, education, tourism, and transport facilities for the upcoming Budget 2025-26. In this regard, the Chief Minister directed that the District Collector inspect the spot and determine the priority of these works based on the prescribed parameters and utility. (ANI)

