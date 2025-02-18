Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 18 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari on Tuesday said that the state budget would be presented on February 19.

"Rajasthan budget will be presented in a day's time. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, under the leadership of Chief Minister, double engine government in Rajasthan will present a very good budget and will have everything for everyone..." Kumari said while speaking to the media.

Taking to social media X, the Deputy CM shared photos of her finalizing the budget.

"Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 finalised," the post read.

Meanwhile, on February 16, CM Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting to review the development work in Jaipur at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

During the review meeting, CM Sharma directed all the District Collectors of Jaipur division to send a report of the pending cases regarding the announcements of the previous Budget year 2024-25 within three days.

He said that the District Collectors will be responsible for implementing Budget-related announcements, and in this regard, the problems should be resolved by conducting a spot inspection. CM directed the officials to issue all the necessary approvals by the end of February after conducting a technical examination of the pending cases.

In the meeting, the District Collectors also suggested other points, including drinking water, electricity, roads, health, education, tourism, and transport facilities for the upcoming Budget 2025-26. In this regard, the Chief Minister directed that the District Collector inspect the spot and determine the priority of these works based on the prescribed parameters and utility.

Apart from this, CM directed that all the District Collectors prepare a contingency plan so that the common people do not face any problems with drinking water, electricity, and other matters in the coming summer season. The District Collector should work with full responsibility in these matters.

CM asked to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity in the coming summer season and directed to take appropriate action against illegal connections of drinking water and proper arrangement for drainage of rainwater.

CM said that along with development in the state, the preservation of heritage is our government's priority. Our government is working with the vision of 'Heritage as well as Hi-Tech'. While reviewing the development works of Jhunjhunu district, he said that a detailed action plan should be prepared for the development of other tourist places, including Lohargal.

While reviewing Sikar district, he said that world-class facilities should be developed in compliance with the Budget announcement to provide grandeur to the temple of Khatushyam ji so that easy and better arrangements can be made available to the visiting devotees. (ANI)

