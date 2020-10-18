Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) A conductor of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 3,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused, Dinesh Muchhar, had demanded the bribe from a complainant to stop his transfer and get punishment reduced in a case, ACB DSP Neeraj Gurnani said.

The accused was caught red-handed taking the bribe of Rs 3,000. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

