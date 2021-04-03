Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Illicit liquor, cash and narcotics worth Rs 1.56 crore were seized by the authorities in Rajasthan's Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand Assembly constituencies where the bypolls are scheduled for April 17.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said instructions were given to police and other departments for such actions in view of the bypolls and the departments seized the items till March 30.

The bypolls to the three Assembly segments have been necessitated due to the demise of the sitting MLAs.

