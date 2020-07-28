Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): A meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet is being held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Tuesday morning.

This meeting is behind held amid the political crisis in the state for the past few weeks.

Earlier yesterday, Rajasthan Congress-in-charge Avinash Pande had said that the government is in majority and wants to convene State Assembly session to discuss pertinent issues including COVID-19.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

