India News | Rajasthan: Churu Swelters Under Severe Heatwave as Mercury Crosses 44-degree Mark

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): Normal life has been thrown out of gear in Churu with a blistering heatwave, as the mercury has crossed the 44-degree mark, according to the regional weather department.

Local markets are nearly empty as residents remain confined to their homes to escape the scorching sun. Those venturing out for urgent work are seen seeking refuge in beverages to stay hydrated and combat the intense heat.

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Speaking to ANI, residents shared their struggles with the rising temperatures.

Nidhi Sharma, a young resident, said, "The heat in Churu is rising day by day, and for the past few days, it's been excessively hot with scorching winds. Going out of the house has become very difficult. As everyone knows, Churu experiences extreme temperatures, both in summer and winter. In winter, it drops below zero, and in summer, it's incredibly hot. To cope with this, we mostly stay indoors and consume cold drinks like juices, buttermilk, and curd."

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Hanuman Sharma, a resident, highlighted the lack of public facilities, saying, "Today is particularly intense; I just came from outside and am drenched in sweat. Even animals and birds are struggling. Unfortunately, there are no public facilities in the city to provide cooling or even water. Fans and coolers are failing to provide relief, and while we drink buttermilk and other cold liquids, they don't seem to help much."

Nandita Sharma, who visited her hometown from Kolkata, expressed the severity of the weather, saying, "What can I say about Churu's heat? It's famous. I came from Kolkata, but my hometown is Churu. The heat is beyond words. We've stopped eating out and are sticking to homemade drinks like buttermilk, lemon soda and lassi. Going to the market in the afternoon is out of the question because of the intense 'loo' (hot winds) we've been experiencing for the past few days,"

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely in Rajasthan from May 24 to May 30. Furthermore, severe heatwave conditions are predicted for isolated pockets over West Rajasthan during the same period.

The weather department also noted that heatwave conditions have already prevailed across many places in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)