Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday gave its nod to the selection, training and licensing of 6,000 new tourist guides, paving the way for their self-employment, and approved the use of residential premises as guest houses in urban areas.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also approved the draft of the new policy for women.

"The draft of the new policy for women-2021 of the state was approved in the meeting for the overall development of women and girls. With this policy, better coordination will be established between various departments for the welfare of women and girls," according to a release.

The policy will help promote women empowerment, the release said.

The new policy has been formulated in line with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The cabinet also approved the 'Rajasthan Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Amendment Rules - 2021' for the selection, training and licensing of new tourist guides in the state. This will provide self-employment to 6,000 new guides, according to the release.

To increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector in the state, the cabinet approved guest house scheme under the Rajasthan Tourism Policy - 2020.

Through the scheme, which will be applicable in all urban local body areas of the state, accommodation facility will be made available to tourists on residential premises.

The maximum number of rooms for such guest houses has been fixed at 20.

