Baran (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot listed development initiatives of over 100 crores for the people of Rajasthan's Baran district, while giving an address at the felicitation ceremony of 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Olympics Khel 2022'.

During his visit to Baran on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 149 crore. The Chief Minister, during the felicitation ceremony of the winners of the Rural Olympic Games in Baran on Thursday, urged the Central Government to implement the ongoing public welfare schemes in Rajasthan in the country and reiterated the demand to declare ERCP as a national project.

The initiatives included various development works related to education, higher education, medicine, water resources and roads. The Chief Minister said that the NTPC plot was set up in Baran during the previous tenure. "The work of constructing a dam on the Parvan river in the district is in progress," he added.

"The development works include the inauguration of the construction work of Anta's college building at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Laying the foundation stone of Government Girls College, Atru worth Rs 4.50 crore. The government will also spend Rs 4.50 crore on the foundation stone laying of Government College Kelwara (Kishanganj), and others," said a press release.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Central Government to recognize the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a National Project at the earliest. "With the completion of this project, the availability of drinking water and irrigation water will be ensured in a large area of Rajasthan," Gehlot said. He added that the Prime Minister himself during addresses in the meetings of Jaipur and Ajmer has backed the ERCP.

Addressing the people of Baran, CM Ashok Gehlot said that the State Government is continuously taking important decisions in the interest of the common man. All types of medicines and tests have been made free of cost to the general public by the Chiranjeevi scheme implemented by the state government. The state has made expensive treatments like organ transplants free of cost. Due to this, the common man has got freedom from the worry of expensive treatment.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should study the Chiranjeevi Yojana and implement it in the entire country so that the common man can get relief in this era of inflation," Gehlot added.

During the event Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, PWD Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav, Mines Minister Pramod Jain, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna, and other delegates accompanied CM Ashok Gehlot on the dais. (ANI)

