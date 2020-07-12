Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on Sunday evening.

"Congress ki sarkar majboot hai aur ye jo bhi log hain, hum unka muqabala karenge (Congress government is strong and we will fight against them (who attempt to destabilise the state government)," Avinash Pande, Rajasthan Congress in-charge told reporters here after the meeting.

Also Read | Rajasthan Crisis | 75 Congress MLAs Attend Meeting Called by Ashok Gehlot, Action Likely Against Absentees: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda claimed that the Gehlot government has the majority.

"Gehlot ji has the majority. We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact. We will bring more MLAs from BJP than we would lose," Gudda said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Sachin Pilot Not to Attend Congress Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow, Reports Say 30 MLAs to Follow Him if He Quits.

A meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at Gehlot's residence at 10:30 am on Monday.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has deepened with Chief Minister Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)