New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will attend the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday.

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, will also attend the ceremony, which will take place at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

In the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma played a crucial role as a star campaigner, supporting BJP candidates in 11 assembly seats. All the BJP candidates in those seats emerged victorious.

Among the seats he campaigned in was Shalimar Bagh, where the elected BJP MLA, Rekha Gupta, has been chosen as the leader of the legislative party as of Wednesday.

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Taking to X, Bhajanlal expressed confidence in Gupta's leadership, stating that under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her able leadership, the vision of a "Developed Delhi" will be realized, ensuring the all-round progress of the national capital.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to senior BJP leader Rekha Gupta ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Delhi. I have full faith that under the successful guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and your able leadership, the concept of 'Developed Delhi' will be realised, and the all-round development of the capital will be ensured," he posted on X.

Rekha Gupta is set to become the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi. The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government will held at 12:15 pm today. The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function today. (ANI)

