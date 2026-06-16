India News | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Extends Greetings on Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

In his message, the Chief Minister paid tribute and described him as a symbol of supreme self-respect and freedom.

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"Maharana Pratap sacrificed all to protect the motherland and uphold self-esteem while walking the path of truth, righteousness, and national interest," CM said.

Highlighting that the iconic ruler's life serves as an eternal lesson in safeguarding sovereignty, CM Sharma called upon the citizens to imbibe Maharana Pratap's ideals and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation to help the state scale new heights of progress.

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As per Hindu Lunar Calender, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2026 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The festival is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha.

Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar, is remembered for his resistance against the Mughal Empire and his commitment to Rajput pride and independence.

He was enthroned in 1572 and struggled for the independence of his motherland and the preservation of Indian values till he breathed his last. In 1576, Maharana pratap displayed unbounded courage and bravery in the Battle of Haldighati. After the historical and decisive victory in the battle of dewair in 1582, he led mewar state on the path of social and cultural advancement and made chawand his capital in 1585. He left for his heanvenly abode in 1597.

His courage in the Battle of Haldighati and unwavering stand for sovereignty continue to hold a significant place in Indian history. (ANI)

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