Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a 'Jansunwai' (interaction with the people) at his current official residence in Jaipur on Thursday.

Since taking over as the chief minister of the desert state, Sharma has been holding regular meetings with common people every day at his residence, lending a patient ear to their problems, sources said.

He takes memorandum or letters from the concerned people and then gives it to the concerned officials so that it can be solved.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma recently attacked the previous Congress-led government in the state, accusing it of making 'false promises' to the people, including putting an end to poverty.

CM Sharma spoke to media persons after inspecting a camp under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign in Lamba Hari Singh village of Tonk district.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often said, those who ruled this country for 70 years, made false promises to the people. They promised to remove poverty but no one reached out to the poor," CM Sharma said.

"You all must have seen how the previous government cheated the youth, farmers, women and labourers," he added.

The chief minister urged the people to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign so that the benefits of government schemes reach the general public.

CM Sharma said it is necessary to evaluate how many people have received the benefits of the government schemes. (ANI)

