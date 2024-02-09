Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday visited Nagaur as part of his official tour, where he addressed the annual celebration of the Veer Teja Women's Teacher and Research Institute. During the event, he discussed topics such as women's empowerment and rural development in the state.

During his speech at the event, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed the government's commitment to women's empowerment and rural development. He emphasised that the promises made to the people would be fulfilled, drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the nation.

Also Read | Russians Enter North Korea as First Post-COVID Tourists.

"The guarantee is Narendra Modi's guarantee and no one else's. We have fulfilled every promise we made," stated CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

He expressed the government's dedication to preventing any abuse or exploitation of women, ensuring their safety and dignity.

Also Read | Delhi: Unattended Bag, Iron Trunk Lead to Tension in Najafgarh Area; Nothing Suspicious Found.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma announced special recruitment drives exclusively for women and highlighted the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, aiming to make three crore sisters lakhpati (millionaires). He stressed that the government had kept its promise of providing cylinders for Rs 450, emphasising financial empowerment for women.

Furthermore, he pledged to distribute scooters to 10,000 girls and reiterated the government's commitment to creating employment opportunities for women. He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and shared the government's vision to make Rajasthan a leading state in the country.

Highlighting the success stories of women benefiting from various government schemes, CM Bhajanlal Sharma promised to continue working towards the development and progress of Rajasthan. The Chief Minister also touched upon issues related to leaked papers, assuring the formation of an SIT and a possible CBI investigation.

In his concluding remarks, CM Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the government's dedication to the welfare of farmers, increasing the bonus on crops by INR 125. He addressed the need to create opportunities for rural talent and expressed confidence in Rajasthan's future as a leading state in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)