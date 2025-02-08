Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a holy dip together at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan CM said that the Maha Kumbh was a symbol of ancestors and saints and came from planetary calcuations. He further thanked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh.

"Maha Kumbh is a symbol of our heritage and culture... This is the heritage of our ancestors and saints and comes from planetary calculations... We are fortunate and the footfall we are seeing here is a great thing which we find only in India. I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements made under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi... People are coming here from nation and abroad..." Sharma said.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

The Rajasthan CM also applauded the win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly elections and said that the people of the national capital had trusted the double-engine government for their development.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the win.

"People have faith in PM Narendra Modi because whatever PM Modi says, he does that. Delhi's people trusted that their development would be ensured by the double-engine government, so they formed the BJP government with a historic majority. I want to congratulate PM Modi and the people of Delhi..." he further stated.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 37 and leading on 11. While, AAP is ahead on 22, having won 17 and leading on five seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

The BJP has won eight seats in the Delhi election results, it includes Shalimar Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Tri Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, and Gandhi Nagar.

Meanwhile, AAP has won seats in Kondli, Delhi Cantt, Sultanpur Majra, Sadar Bazar, Chandani Chowk, Ballimaran, Tilak Nagar, Tughlaqabad, and Babarpur.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent (ANI)

