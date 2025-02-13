Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 13 (ANI): In order to develop more and more facilities in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis for farmers and traders, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has given administrative and financial approval for development works worth more than 24 crores rupees.

According to a press release from the office of Chief Minister, Sharma has approved an amount of more than 7.27 crore rupees for developing infrastructure in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Lalsot, Bhawanimandi, Deoli and Kotputli.

The release states, "Also, Rs 16 73 crore has been approved for the construction of connecting roads in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Lunkaransar, Srikaranpur, Bikaner (grain), Pugal Road (grain), Bikaner, Khajuwala, madhopur, Nokha, Sridungargarh and Padampur."

As per the release, the amount of about Rs 24 crore approved by CM Sharma for the above works will strengthen the infrastructure of Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis, which will provide maximum facilities to traders and farmers.

At the same time, the construction of connecting roads will facilitate the farmers and the general public to reach the Mandi Samiti.

Along with this, farmers will also save time and fuel in selling agricultural commodities, the release stated. (ANI)

