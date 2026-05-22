India News | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Attends 'Gram Vikas Chaupal' in Dungarpur

Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended a 'Gram Vikas Chaupal' programme in Dhambola village of Dungarpur district, where he interacted with local residents.

During the event on Thursday, the Chief Minister engaged with villagers and officials on issues related to rural development, infrastructure, and welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

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On the second day of his three-day tour of the Banswara and Dungarpur districts, the Chief Minister held a meeting with district-level officials at the Banswara District Collectorate Auditorium.

During the meeting, CM Sharma conducted a detailed review of the progress and current status of various schemes, programmes, campaigns, and innovative initiatives. He sought information regarding the achievements attained thus far, categorised by sector and region, and issued directives to accelerate their implementation.

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The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the work performance of Durgesh Singh Rawal, the Commissioner of the Banswara Municipal Council. Subsequently, the Department of Local Self-Government issued orders placing the Commissioner under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders), as per the release.

Issuing directives to ensure the proper cleaning of canals and ponds, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for seriousness regarding water distribution in canals and the cleaning of the district's reservoirs prior to the onset of the monsoon season. Calling for the optimal utilisation of every single drop of water from the Mahi River, he asserted that no Mahi water should be allowed to go to waste.

He further directed that adequate arrangements must be ensured for both irrigation water and drinking water supplies.

CM Sharma stated that the state government is making every possible effort towards the holistic development of tribal regions, and no stone will be left unturned in this endeavour.

He called upon officials to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to realising the government's resolutions on good governance and to discharging their duties with utmost sensitivity, while ensuring that the benefits of the state government's various public welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

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