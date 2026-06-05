India News | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Participates in Plantation Drive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday participated in the plantation drive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at World Forestry Arboretum on World Environment Day.

Speaking at the occasion, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel marked World Environment Day by emphasising that the state's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign focuses equally on planting and nurturing trees.

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"For the last two years, we have been planting trees in Rajasthan under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign. Our CM believes that it is equally important to grow and care for a tree as it is to plant one. Today, we have planted trees with the same pledge on the occasion of World Environmental Day," said Patel.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on World Environment Day while lauding the efforts of the people dedicated to environmental conservation.

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Focusing on the steps taken by the Central government and the country towards protecting the environment, PM Modi stated that the key successes include the expansion of green cover area and an increase in the population of several animals.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals. The people of India have shown how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve our environment," PM Modi said.

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment.

The first celebration was held in 1973, with the theme "Only One Earth." Each year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) selects a specific environmental theme and designates a global host country to spotlight a major environmental issue. This approach helps focus international attention and action on critical environmental challenges. (ANI)

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