Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who moved into a temporary accommodation in the state capital after being sworn into office, shifted to the OTS (Officers' Training Campus) on Saturday.

According to sources, CM Sharma moved out of his temporary accommodation -- the guest house of the Electricity Regulatory Commission -- as local residents faced inconveniences due to the frequent movement of his convoy on the Sahakar Marg.

The frequent coming and going of the chief minister's convoy disrupted the flow of traffic in the area, resulting in traffic jams, sources said.

The chief minister temporarily shifted to the Krishnapuri Bhavan OTS campus, sources informed, adding that his official bungalow is ready and he will move into his new residence at 8, Civil Lines, soon.

A first-time BJP MLA from Sanganer, Sharma took the oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan after the BJP swept the desert state, winning 115 seats.

The Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. (ANI)

