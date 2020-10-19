Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said his government will take strict action against food adulteration and directed officials to campaign against such practices throughout the festive season.

During a high-level meeting, he instructed the officials to launch the "war for pure" campaign from October 26.

Strict action will be taken against those who adulterate milk, milk products, sweets, spices, ghee oil and other food items, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said immediate action will be taken against those who make and sell adulterated foods and, if necessary, police case will also be filed against them.

