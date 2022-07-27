Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court decision upholding certain powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Gehlot said the apex court's ruling will increase the possibility of "political misuse" of the ED by the Centre.

"The pronouncement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the rights of PML Act and ED is disappointing and worrying," the chief minister tweeted.

He further said, "A dictatorial atmosphere has prevailed in the country for the last few years and after this decision, the possibility of political misuse of ED by the Centre will increase further."

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED's powers relating to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the PMLA that were challenged by multiple petitioners, including Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.

