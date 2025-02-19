Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on the occasion of his 395 birth anniversary.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade informed that a celebration will be held today at the Birla Auditorium to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also Read | Mumbai Sex Racket: Police Bust Sex Racket Operating at Guest House in Andheri, Rescue Minor Girl As Several Victims Forced To Have Sex With Foreign Men; 2 Arrested.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This festival is being celebrated for the first time in Jaipur. Workers from Maharashtra have brought the statue of Shivaji Maharaj from Nashik. The programme is going to be held at 12 noon in the Birla Auditorium. I request the people of Jaipur to remember Shivaji Maharaj today." Bagade said.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma, speaking on the occasion, highlighted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's sacrifices and thanked the Maratha community for organising the celebration.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 19, 2025: Concor, RVNL, Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

"The Maratha community in Rajasthan has organised this program on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...He is one of those people who dedicated his life to the nation. I pay my tribute to him. I want to thank the Maratha community again.

Meanwhile, people in Maharashtra's Nagpur are celebrating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in grandeur. They could be seen on the streets with dhols and flags, celebrating the great leader's legacy.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The 17th-century Indian warrior king founded the Maratha Empire and is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)