Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 68 development works worth Rs 1331.96 crore in the state.

Gehlot said despite the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government did not allow the pace of urban development to slow down and completed pending works as well as start new projects.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of 47 projects worth Rs 1037.96 crore and inaugurated 21 projects worth Rs 294.44 crore.

These projects are related to the Smart City Mission, the Amrut Yojana, the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project and the urban development departments under the Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions .

On the occasion, Gehlot said the work being done under the Smart City Mission will improve the standard of living and tourism will also get a boost with the development of basic facilities in important cities.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the first priority is to save lives and in this, everyone will have to work together, rising above politics.

He directed officials to recruit assistant city planners in urban development authorities and urban bodies soon.

The Department of Local Self Governance should provide proper space and facilities for street vendors so that they can continue their livelihood, the chief minister said.

Gehlot also launched a scheme of the Rajasthan Housing Board and released the 'Our shop-Our business' folder.

Under the housing scheme, there will be an opportunity to buy commercial land or shops in 13 cities of the state.

Urban Development and Autonomous Governance Minister Shanti Dhariwal said public utilities under the Smart City Mission will develop basic amenities in cities.

He informed that modern equipment is being ordered by the department at a cost of Rs 88 crores to stop manual scavenging.

In a webinar on mining of silver and its opportunities in the state, Gehlot said development of the state can be accelerated by accelerating mining of existing mineral wealth with scientific methods.

He said that the state government is working on skilling of manpower to employ them in mining exploration of minerals.

Gehlot said for skill development and increase in revenue, better operation of mining activities, the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust has been formed.

After exploration of oil and natural gas in Rajasthan a few years ago, now if silver mining starts, the state will be able to move forward at a rapid pace on the path of development, he said.

