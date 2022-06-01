Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) In compliance with the one person, one post decision taken during a Chintan Shivir last month, several Rajasthan Congress leaders resigned from party positions on Wednesday.

Those who submitted resignations included state party vice-presidents Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat and Govind Meghwal, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement.

Also Read | Bandon Mein Tha Dum: Neeraj Pandey Announces Series on India’s Historic Triumph over … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

They put in their papers after getting a ministerial post, Dotasra said.

The party's national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit's farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, has also resigned after getting the chairmanship of a state board.

Also Read | NEET PG Result 2022 Declared at nbe.edu.in, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days.

The resignations came amid a two-day party workshop that started here on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)