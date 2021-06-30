Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday said it will hold a series of programmes, including statewide cycle rallies, from July 7 to 17 to protest the rising inflation and fuel prices in the country.

At a meeting of the party's state office-bearers and presidents of frontal organisations, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra blamed the Centre's "wrong" economic policies for the rising fuel prices.

He also gave necessary instructions about organising the protest programmes and sought feedback from the participants to strengthen and expand the party organisation in the state.

Various activities will be organised across the state from July 7 to 17 to protest the rising inflation and the hike in petrol and diesel prices, Dotasra said.

All senior Congress leaders, including MLAs, will participate in 5-km cycle rallies that will be held across districts on July 16. On July 17, a march will be held in Jaipur to demand the reduction of fuel prices, he added.

Dotasra said, "Due to the wrong economic policies of the central government, the prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing in the country and this has increased the prices of all essential commodities like foodgrains, vegetables and fruits."

He said the common man has been hit hard by inflation and the central government should take steps to control it.

