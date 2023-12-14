New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Congress has named Rupinder Singh Kunnar as its candidate for 'adjourned poll' to 3-Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

"Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Rupinder Singh Kunnar S/o Late Gurmeet Singh Kunnar as Congress candidate for the ensuing "Adjourned Poll" to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan from 3 - Karanpur Constituency," an official notification issued by Congress read.

In the recent polls which were conducted in Rajasthan, BJP registered victory on 115 seats while Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. The majority mark in the state is 100.

After days of suspense, the Bharatiya Janata Party picked Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Bhajanlal Sharma belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district, Bharatpur and is considered to have strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Meanwhile, Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari were also picked as Deputy Chief Ministers for Rajasthan. (ANI)

