Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A court in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district has sentenced Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate-3 Nikhil Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 55 lakh on the Chaksu MLA, of which Rs 54 lakh will be given to aggrieved Mohar Singh Yadav, advocate Mahendra Kumar Prajapat, representing Yadav, said Wednesday.

Prajapat said that in 2015, Solanki had taken Rs 35 lakh for a plot deal from Yadav who is a retired physical training instructor.

As the deal could not materialise, Solanki gave him a cheque of Rs 35 lakh, which bounced, he said, adding that Yadav then moved the court.

