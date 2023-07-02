Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Sunday condemned former BJP MLA Kailash Verma for allegedly showing a wrong map of India in a video statement he issued.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi in a statement alleged said that the BJP leader in a video statement showed a map of India which did not show Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as its part.

Chaturvedi said that with the map, Verma belied the stance of his own party, which doesn't leave a chance to make "tall claims" on Jammu & Kashmir.

The Congress urges the Centre to take strict action against the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party who put such "anti-national" videos, he said in the statement.

