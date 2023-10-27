Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) denied the poll ticket to sitting MLA, Ashok Lahoti, from the Sanganer constituency, the Vaishya community staged a massive protest against the party outside its headquarters in Jaipur.

A large number of people belonging to the Vaishya community thronged to the party headquarters holding placards and raising slogans against the party.

They demanded that the BJP reconsider its decision.

"We will convey the issue of the Vaishya community to the top leadership. The party denied the ticket to Ashok Lahoti, who belongs to the Vaisya community", a protestor told ANI.

Ashok Lahoti, an MLA from Rajasthan's Sanganer constituency, belongs to the Vaishya Community.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Bhajan Lal Sharma, who is also Rajasthan BJP's general secretary, from the Sanganer constituency.

On October 21, the BJP released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan.

The party declared 83 candidates in the second list which has some prominent names including former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber. constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, will contest elections from the Taranagar constituency. Former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month after leaving Congress, has been fielded from the Nagaur constituency.

Jhalrapatan is traditional seat of Vasundhara Raje.

The BJP had on October 9 released its first list of the 41 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for November 25. Former union minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore will contest from Jhotwara and Diya Kumari, MP, has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

The BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan.

Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly.

The polls in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

