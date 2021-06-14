New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan DGP on Monday appeared before the National Commission for Women and gave stock of various cases concerning women in the state.

In a statement, the NCW said it held a hearing on Monday in the matter of displacement of residents, including women, living in Parshuram Circle in Jaipur who were lathicharged and forcefully evicted in violation of Covid protocols.

The commission also sought status of eight suo motu cases, including those in which police personnel were named as accused and 276 complaints on which no Action Taken Report was received from the police.

The commission, while taking cognizance of the Parshuram Circle incident, issues directions for taking immediate action in the matter and sought explanation for mishandling of women by the officers concerned.

The Jaipur commissioner, who appeared along with the DGP, submitted that the proceedings were followed according to court's orders to remove encroachment. He denied the allegations of any lathicharge on women.

The NCW also raised the incident of a Rajasthan minister's personal assistant raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

"To this, the DGP submitted that the matter was investigated but the victim did not come forward to register the complaint, rather the police suo motu registered the complaint. The commission sought information about the safety and security of the victim from the DGP, in reply of which, the DGP stated they could not locate the victim anywhere," it said.

The commission took up the matter of an Army jawan, his wife and two daughters being beaten up by drunk policemen when he was taking his wife to a hospital. The DGP submitted that the guilty police personnel was suspended and a charge sheet filed in the matter. Further action is under process, the DGP said.

The commission also took up the matter of a video wherein a woman, before committing suicide, stated that she was raped and blackmailed by a Sri Ganganagar Police constable and further harassed by his wife.

"The DGP submitted that the policeman has been booked for abetment of suicide and has been dismissed from service. On enquiring about the action taken against the accused's wife, the DGP said the victim was having an affair with the accused and the reaction against the victim, coming from his wife, was natural and therefore, this specific matter of accused's wife does not come under the purview of police," the NCW said.

The DGP submitted that the police force was involved in Covid duty, with even senior officials being deputed in the second wave of coronavirus,. Therefore, policing work was not being done and normal policing suffered due to which the reports supposed to be sent to the commission were still pending.

The DGP also submitted that reports of the cases will be submitted within 15 days.

