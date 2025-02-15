Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Rajasthan's power distribution companies can reduce its current 15-20 per cent transmission (AT&C) losses through a structured public-private partnership, an expert said on Sunday.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said that the state can take inspiration from Odisha's successful model, which has improved efficiency, reduced losses, and enhanced consumer satisfaction through a structured public-private partnership.

"Odisha has reduced its AT&C losses by an average of 11 per cent over the last five years. Their success has been recognized in the Ministry of Power's national discom rankings. Rajasthan can take example from its success," Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power said.

He said that a major factor behind this transformation is the Rs 4,200 crore investment in infrastructure, network expansion, and technology integration, which has strengthened the power distribution system while generating employment through 7,000 local contracts.

He said that Rajasthan already has an example of successful private participation in power distribution in Ajmer where AT&C (Aggregate Technical & Commercial) losses have dropped from 17 per cent to 8 per cent, service reliability has improved, and the consumer base has grown from 1.34 lakh to 1.68 lakh. Digital transactions have also surged, with 80 per cent of consumers now making payments online, enhancing revenue collection.

