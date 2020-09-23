Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the Home and Police departments and gave necessary directions to conduct panchayat election in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Mehra reviewed the law-and-order situation during the election through video conference with the divisional commissioner and inspector general of police. He directed officials to review and conduct continuous supervision of preparation of general elections at the divisional commissioner-level.

During the election, supply of illegal liquor, illegal weapons and drugs should also be closely monitored, he said.

Availability of police force during the panchayat election, planning and other law-and-order issues were discussed.

The commissioner directed the police to arrange for a police force for the security of polling parties, including the returning officers during the election.

Mehra said the commission was committed to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections.

The commissioner has instructed that a Superintendent of Police-level officer should be sent from the police headquarters on the polling and counting days in sensitive districts like Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Dausa.

He underlined that effective action should be taken if anyone violated the guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mehra said the police administration should create a positive and fearless atmosphere for the panchayat election so that every citizen could vote fearlessly.

After the voting of first phase is done on September 28, second phase will take place on October 3, third on October 6 and fourth phase of voting will take place on October 10. PTI

