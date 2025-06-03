Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Intelligence arrested an assistant administrative officer at the Employment Office in Jaisalmer, on serious charges of espionage. He was accused of collecting and sharing strategic information with Pakistan's ISI agents, according to the officials.

Inspector General of Police (CID Security) Vishnu Kant Gupta confirmed that Khan had been under surveillance for a long time.

Gupta said that Shakur Khan's activities were suspicious for a long time. Because of this, the security agencies were closely monitoring him.

"During the surveillance, it was revealed that Shakur Khan was in constant contact with some persons working in the Pakistan Embassy, especially Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and Sohail Qamar. It is worth noting that Danish has already been declared 'undesirable person' by the Government of India and sent back to Pakistan," he added.

During interrogation at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, Khan confessed that he had visited Pakistan several times, obtaining visas with the help of Danish. While in Pakistan, he allegedly met ISI agents.

Officials revealed that upon returning to India, he collected strategic information and sent it to Pakistani handlers using platforms like WhatsApp.

As an Assistant Administrative Officer in Jaisalmer, Khan had access to sensitive documents, raising major concerns over internal security.

A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is still ongoing in the matter.

In another incident, acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, Tarn Taran Police, in a joint operation, arrested Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, Tarn Taran.

The arrested accused had been in contact with the Pakistan ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during Operation Sindoor. Investigations revealed that he was engaged in sharing classified details, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gagandeep Singh had been in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from PIOs via Indian channels.

Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network. (ANI)

