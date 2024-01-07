Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday invited the state council of ministers over a meal at the CM's residence in Jaipur.

This is the first informal meeting after CM Sharma distributed portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in the state.

As per the sources, the meeting may undertake discussions regarding the upcoming action plan of the state and discussions over the plan to further spread the developed India 'Sankalp Yatra' to the masses.

Some of the ministers who were invited to the meal at the CM's residence include Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Ministers Gajendra Singh Khivansar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Madan Dilawar, Gautam Dak, Suresh Rawat, Joraram Kumawat, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Otaram Dewasi, Avinash Gehlot, Sanjay Sharma, Vijay Singh Chaudhary, Manju Baghmar and KK Vishnoi.

Earlier on Friday, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma distributed portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in his cabinet.

The Chief Minister kept eight departments with himself, including the home department, the excise department and the anti-corruption bureau.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari has six departments, including the Finance Department, the Tourism Department, and Women and Child Development.

Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa has four departments, including the Higher Education Department and Road Transport and Highways.

Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena got Agriculture and Rural Development; Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was made Industry and Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs minister; Gajendra Singh Khimsar got the Health Ministry; and Madan Dilawar was made in charge of Education, Sanskrit Education and Panchayati Raj Department.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place last week at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, where 22 ministers were inducted into the government.

It included 12 cabinet-rank ministers; five ministers took oaths as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge; and five MLAs took oaths as ministers of state.

Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from the Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls, was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion.

Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, and Sumit Godara were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, and Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge.

Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, and Jawahar Singh Bedam took oaths as ministers of state.

Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took the oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. (ANI)

