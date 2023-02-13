Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Three police officers and two constables were suspended on Monday for dereliction of duty in two separate cases here, officials said.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two constables were suspended for negligence while they were posted at the legislative assembly, they said, adding orders in this regard have been issued by the superintendents of police of districts concerned.

A Rajasthan Police spokesperson said that ASI Jagdish Chandra from Rajsamand district, head constable Mukesh Kumar from Dausa district and woman constable Manju from Bharatpur were suspended for negligence in duty.

In another case related to a land dispute, Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) Sanganer Ramniwas Vishnoi and SHO of Ramnagaria police station Rajesh Sharma were suspended.

The action was taken against them on a complaint, the spokesperson said.

