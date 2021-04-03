Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Five masked men looted around Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint from a private bank in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at an Axis Bank branch in the Nimbahera area.

"According to an estimate, around Rs 40 lakh was looted. It can be more than that. The exact amount will be known after the bank completes its verification. We have formed teams to nab the accused at the earliest," Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargav said.

He said the robbers attacked one of the bank employees who tried to stop them. CCTV footage is being seen to track and identify the accused, police said.

