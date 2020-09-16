Kota (Raj), Sep 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a forest ranger and his personal driver in a graft case in Rajasthan's Baran district, an official said.

Ravi Kumar Nama, a forest ranger posted at Nahargarh of Baran, had allegedly taken a bribe Rs 20,000 for the release of two tractor-trailers seized a month ago.

His personal driver has been identified as Rajesh Sharma.

ACB's Baran Circle Inspector said the officer had taken Rs 20,000 from Dharmendra Nagar, a resident of the Bajrangarh area of the district.

Nagar approached the ACB on Wednesday morning and lodged a complaint against the official, alleging that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for the release of his two tractor–trailers seized in the Nahargarh forest range a month ago, the ACB official said.

Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap to nab the forest official.

Accordingly, on showing inability to pay the full bribe amount, the complainant offered Rs 20,000 for one tractor-trailer, to which the forest official agreed.

He asked the complainant to pay the amount to his driver Rajesh Sharma, the ACB official added.

On noticing the presence of a ACB sleuth, the forest official fled from the spot but was nabbed from the Shahabad road of the city, he said.

