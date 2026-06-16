India News | Rajasthan: Four Brothers Killed After Car Collides with Bus in Balotra

Balotra (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): Four brothers lost their lives in a tragic road accident after an Alto car collided head-on with a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Balotra district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Goliyan Phanta on the Patodi road route. According to police, two of the victims died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to injuries during treatment at the District Hospital in Balotra.

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Following the incident, a team from Pachpadra police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The deceased were identified as Udaram (39), Rekharam (35), Vishnaram (29), and Jogaram (31), all residents of Koduka village. Police said the four brothers worked in the construction sector and were travelling for work when the accident occurred.

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The deaths have left Koduka village in mourning, with family members and residents expressing shock over the tragedy.

Further investigation into the accident is underway, police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)