Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were killed and one person was injured in a collision between two cars near Sridungargarh on National Highway 11 in Bikaner district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in the Sridungargarh police station area, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14 People Test HIV Positive After Getting Inked From Cheap Tattoo Parlours in Varanasi.

Sanjay Sharma and driver Ramesh were killed, while Shalini, wife of Sharma, was injured, police said, adding that in the other car, Silochana and her driver Vinod died.

Police said that the injured has been admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner.

Also Read | Punjab BJP Ridicules CM Bhagwant Mann Over His Statement Against Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)