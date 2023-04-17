Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Four people died and four others were injured after a collision between a truck and a car happened near Vishnoda in Dholpur on Sunday late evening hours, a police official informed.

"A heavy collision happened between a truck and a car happened near Vishnoda on NH11B of Sadar Thana area. Four devotees died and four others were seriously injured," the police official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Couple Die by Beheading Themselves Using Guillotine-Like Device As Sacrificial Ritual; Police Find Suicide Note.

Police Officials further informed that the injured were referred to the higher health centre and the police officials have kept all the dead bodies in the mortuary.

"All the deceased are being told from the same family. Police kept all the dead bodies in the mortuary," the official said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Visits Nandini Milk Parlour in Bengaluru Amid Row Over Amul's Entry in Karnataka (Watch Video).

All the devotees were going from Agra to visit Kaila Devi temple, officials informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)